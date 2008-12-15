Seahawks' Hasselbeck likely to remain out for third straight week

Published: Dec 15, 2008 at 01:55 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is likely to remain out for the third consecutive week when the Seahawks host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Mike Holmgren said Monday his three-time Pro Bowler has yet to pass doctors' tests for the bulging disk in his back. Hasselbeck has missed seven games this season.

Holmgren says that unless something good and unexpected happens before the weekend, Hasselbeck will again be the emergency third quarterback for the coach's final home game leading the Seahawks.

Seneca Wallace is to start again. The backup is coming off strong games in each of the last two weeks.

Seattle is also likely to be without Sean Locklear. Locklear was the only remaining healthy starter on the offensive line until he dislocated his toe on Olindo Mare's game-winning field goal as time expired on Sunday at St. Louis.

