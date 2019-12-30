Seahawks happy to have Marshawn Lynch back

The loss was no fault of Lynch's, who leaped over a pile of bodies to score his first touchdown as a Seahawk since mid-November of 2015 earlier Sunday night. He appeared set to get another chance to do so late, with the Seahawks earning first-and-goal on San Francisco's 1 in the final minute. It seemed almost too perfect, Lynch earning the right to win a game with a carry from the 1 nearly five years after Pete Carroll's decision to not hand it to him cost the Seahawks a Super Bowl.