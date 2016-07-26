Around the NFL

Seahawks extend Pete Carroll's contract through 2019

Published: Jul 26, 2016 at 01:31 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Two days after signing general manager John Schneider to a new deal, the Seattle Seahawks are extending coach Pete Carroll's contract.

The team has reached agreement with Carroll on a new pact that will run through the 2019 season, the team announced Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the news of the extension.

The NFL's oldest head coach at age 64, Carroll began negotiating with the Seahawks back in February. He was entering the final season of a three-year deal signed after leading Seattle to the Super Bowl XLVIII title.

Carroll's new contract should serve to silence speculation that he might be prepared to walk away after the 2016 season, handing over the reins to assistant head coach/offensive line Tom Cable.

After mixed results with the New York Jets and New England Patriots in the 1990s, Carroll reached a football epiphany as the architect of the USC Trojans dynasty last decade. Having reinvented himself as one of the NFL's most philosophically open and psychologically agile figure, he has rivaled Bill Belichick as the league's best coach over the past half-decade.

Under the tenure of Carroll and Schneider, the Seahawks have been a bold, unconventional organization, assembling a deep roster by capitalizing on cost-effective young talent. By end of the 2015 season, Seattle became the first team to top Football Outsiders' DVOA metrics for four consecutive seasons, comprising the most successful era in franchise history.

Overseeing an annual superpower and nascent northwest dynasty, Carroll has earned the right to walk away from the Seahawks on his own terms.

