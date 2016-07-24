Seahawks extend GM John Schneider through 2021

John Schneider has reached a long-term contract to remain the general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Schneider's original contract was set to expire following the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Garafolo added Schneider's new contract extends through 2021.

Seahawks owner Paul Allen congratulated Schneider's extension via Twitter:

@seahawks extend top GM John Schneider, key architect of our roster....Congrats! â Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) July 25, 2016

Schneider was named general manager in January 2010 and has also served as the team's executive vice president since 2013.

Schneider isn't the only Seahawk who is expected to receive a new contract. Per Garafolo, Schneider will now focus on an extension for head coach Pete Carroll.