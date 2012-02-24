Seahawks exec: Rice has battled shoulder issues since college

It was no secret Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice underwent shoulder surgery at the start of the offseason.
But Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed Thursday to The Seattle Times that Rice had not one, but two shoulder operations.
Rice was placed on season-ending injured reserve in the beginning of December and underwent surgery on a damaged labrum after the regular season ended. Schneider did not specify whether or not both shoulders underwent the same procedure or were done at the same time.
He said the injury was one that Rice has battled since he was at the University of South Carolina.
"Sidney played with that in college," Schneider said. "He has played with it his whole career so far. He developed grooves. It's kind of like your shoulder subluxing. It just got so bad, he had a hard time with it so toward the end of the season, we just said, 'Let's try to get him like a month ahead of schedule.' "
Schneider added that Rice hopes to be ready for the start of training camp. Rice had 32 receptions for 484 yards with two touchdowns in nine games last season.