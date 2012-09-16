 Skip to main content
Seahawks' defense, Lynch rumble past Cowboys

Published: Sep 16, 2012 at 12:24 PM

SEATTLE -- Marshawn Lynch ran for 122 yards and a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Seattle's special teams came up with two huge first-quarter plays that led to 10 points as the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-7 on Sunday.

From Around the League:
» What we learned in Week 2

Michael Robinson forced Felix Jones to fumble on the opening kickoff, leading to a short field goal, and Malcolm Smith blocked Chris Jones' punt which Jeron Johnson returned for a touchdown to give Seattle (1-1) a 10-0 lead in less than 5 minutes.

Seahawks rookie quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 151 yards and directed a 90-yard scoring drive in the third quarter, capped by a 22-yard touchdown strike to Anthony McCoy, to give Seattle a 20-7 lead.

Tony Romo threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Miles Austin in the second quarter, but that was the only sustained drive the Cowboys (1-1) could mount on the Seahawks' stout defense.

