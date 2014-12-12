Around the NFL

Seahawks' Dan Quinn will draw head-coaching interest

Published: Dec 12, 2014 at 12:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Dan Quinn's Seattle Seahawks' defense has returned to the historically great level of last season, suffocating opponents to the tune of 6.7 points and 169 total yards per game over the past three weeks.

Last week's performance was the most impressive by any defense this season, limiting the Eagles' high-powered offense to 139 yards -- 61 fewer than any previous game under Chip Kelly.

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock broke down the tape on NFL NOW's Mayock's Slants, highlighting Richard Sherman's dominance against No. 1 receiver Jeremy Maclin and Byron Maxwell's closing speed and tackling ability to thwart Mark Sanchez's receivers on third downs.

"They won a Super Bowl last year," Mayock explained, "because their defense was significantly better than any offense they played in the playoffs."

Now that Tharold Simonhas emerged as Sherman Lite, allowing a healthy Maxwell to excel in the slot, the Legion of Boom has the potential to match last season's Super Bowl run.

Sherman hasn't allowed a completion in three weeks. Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor remain the NFL's model single-high/box safety combination. Seahawks corners boast the lowest passer rating in the league for the third consecutive season. Despite the mid-season swoon due to a litany of injuries, the defense is allowing only 1 more yard per game than they did last year. The past two opponents have combined for just one play over 17 yards.

Seattle's ongoing hegemony in the NFL's defensive rankings raises an obvious question about Quinn's future.

Thanks in part to Quinn's masterful game plan that succeeded in tearing Peyton Manning's record-breaking offense asunder in the Super Bowl, Pete Carroll's top lieutenant is listed by NFL Media's Albert Breer as one of the league's top head-coaching candidates as Black Monday approaches.

"He's one of the main reasons I have improved as a player," defensive lineman Michael Bennett has said of Quinn's impact. "Just the things he's taught me, I took them and used them to get better."

Quinn interviewed for the open jobs in Cleveland, Tennessee and Minnesota last January and made it clear he would have been interested in becoming the next Browns field general.

If teams come calling again, Quinn told TheMMQB.com's Peter King that Carroll will encourage the opportunity.

"When the time comes, I feel I'll be ready to take that step," Quinn said. "What's great about coaching for Pete is that a lot of coaches do all they can to keep their staffs together -- Pete wants you to get ready to take a (head-coaching) job."

Asked about the potential of a Super Bowl run inhibiting his chances for a second straight offseason, Quinn quipped, "I hope it does."

In addition to his rapidly expanding résumé, that team-first loyalty will endear Quinn to prospective owners during next month's interview process.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'There's no pressure on me' building around a rookie QB

All signs point toward the Jets selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. Consider the pressure cooker plugged in -- unless your name is Robert Saleh. "I don't think there's risk," the first-year head coach said.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Rule Changes and Mailbag 

Heroes Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL leading up to draft week.
news

Kliff Kingsbury to draft from Cardinals headquarters, ribs Rams' beach house as ploy for camera time

A year after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted from his picturesque home, he's set to select from team headquarters, while the Rams will draft from a scenic SoCal house. The Cards coach didn't hesitate to rib the Rams and coach Sean McVay about the confines. 
news

Paton: Broncos 'really high' on Drew Lock, but are in the QB market to add competition

Entering his first draft as the Denver Broncos GM, George Paton spoke to NFL Network's James Palmer on the team's current quarterback situation and what that entails for QB Drew Lock.
news

Myles Garrett a big believer in Jadeveon Clowney, Browns' revamped D: 'I think we'll be very scary'

After signing pass rushers ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ and ﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿, LB Anthony Walker and former Rams DBs John Johnson and Troy Hill, the Browns are easily better on paper. Myles Garrett believes they'll be much better come game time as well.
news

Roundup: Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith

﻿Geno Smith﻿ has re-signed with the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday afternoon. The quarterback will be Russell Wilson's backup for a third-straight season. 
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on expanded uniform numbers: 'Good luck trying to block the right people now'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady didn't shy away from expressing his opinion on the recent ruling that expands jersey number selection for certain positions. 
news

Gettleman 'fine' with Giants' current picks in 2021 NFL Draft, says he's tried to trade down in the past

Giants GM Dave Gettleman spoke to reporters Thursday about New York's strategy ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, and revealed some 
news

Justin Jefferson: I thought Eagles would draft me, but glad Vikings did

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who claimed the team's rookie receiving record in 2020, admitted his initial thoughts on draft night one year later.
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars must 'trust' draft board, avoid chasing players to fill needs

Preparing for his first draft as an NFL head coach, Urban Meyer detailed the Jaguars' preparation for April 29's NFL Draft and what the mindset is for a team looking to rebuild. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson hopes for 'better' season at RB with Falcons: 'Last year didn't go as planned'

Moving to Atlanta, Cordarrelle Patterson immediately boosts a previously struggling return game. The question will be his role on the Falcons offense.
news

Drew Brees: 'I only really felt good in one game' during 2020 campaign

Although he played in 12 games last season, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he only felt healthy in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW