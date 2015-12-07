Seahawks cut cornerback Cary Williams

Williams signed a three-year, $18 million contract, including a $3.5 million signing bonus this offseason. The Eagles released the 30-year-old cornerback in early March.
Williams struggled to adapt to the Seahawks' system and was heavily picked on opposite Richard Sherman this season. The veteran corner was benched in Week 11 and was a healthy scratch the past two weeks.
Apparently the Seahawks didn't think enough of Williams to even carry him for depth as they make a playoff run. Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have never been shy to cut bait on a player, even one they gave $7 million guaranteed to, if they have players on the roster they trust more.
DeShawn Shead took over for Williams the past two starts and has been an overall upgrade. He had four passes defensed and 10 combined tackles in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- after watching Martavis Bryant burn Colts corners with ease Sunday night, it's clear Shead did a solid job against the tall speedster, even if he got beat a couple times.