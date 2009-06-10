Seahawks coach, NFL commissioner to climb Mount Rainier for charity

Published: Jun 10, 2009 at 06:49 AM

SEATTLE -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Seattle Seahawks coach Jim Mora are ready for a big trek -- up Mount Rainier.

Mountaineering great Ed Viesturs will lead the climb up the 14,411-foot peak on July 5, and the group hopes to plant a flag at the summit three days later. The climb will benefit the United Way of King County, Washington.

Also scheduled to make the climb behind Viesturs -- the only American to summit all 14 of the world's 26,000-plus-foot peaks without supplemental oxygen -- are Seahawks chief executive officer Tod Leiweke, United Way CEO Jon Fine and climbing guide Peter Whittaker, among others.

According to the National Park Service, Mount Rainier is the most heavily glaciered peak in the contiguous United States. Reaching the summit requires a vertical elevation gain of more than 9,000 feet over a distance of 8 or more miles. Thousands of climbers reach the summit each year, but some have perished in accidents such as falling into crevasses of ice.

Mora grew up in the Seattle area and is in his first season replacing Mike Holmgren as the Seahawks' coach.

Mora, 47, is an avid runner who tromps up a rugged mountain trail near his suburban Seattle home in predawn hours multiple times each week. Seahawks players have run up the mountain with Mora, and they've had varying degrees of success -- and pain.

Goodell, who turned 50 in February, also is known to be in great shape from working out daily.

The United Way says it already has received enough pledges for the "Climb for the Community" from Seattle-area corporations and foundations to provide 1.5 million pounds of additional food for the agency's emergency food system in King County.

"The entire nation is feeling the weight of the economy," Leiweke said. "Here in the Northwest, when people are hurting, we rally together and do something about it. It is our hope that the whole community will join us by making a donation to our basic needs effort upon which so many of our neighbors rely."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

The 2023 International Series will feature three games in London and two in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced five designated teams scheduled to play in those games, but who should oppose them? Eric Edholm proposes five enticing matchups.

news

NFL announces designated teams for 2023 international games

The National Football League today announced the five teams set to play in the 2023 International Games. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he's playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status

Aaron Donald caused a brief stir over the weekend when his Twitter bio was briefly changed. The all-world Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman seems to have at least somewhat cleared things up Wednesday.

news

5 historias poco conocidas sobre la rivalidad Cowboys-49ers

¿Sabías que Jerry Rice pudo ser jugador de Dallas y que varios de los mejores defensivos de su generación se enfundaron en los colores de ambas franquicias?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE