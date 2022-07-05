Around the NFL

Seahawks chair Jody Allen says team is not for sale right now

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 03:19 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a statement released Tuesday by the team that neither the Seahawks nor the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, which the Allen Trust owns as well, are currently up for sale.

"As chair of both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks, my long-term focus is building championship teams that our communities are proud of," Allen said. "Like my brother Paul, I trust and expect our leaders and coaches to build winning teams that deliver results on and off the court and field.

"As we've stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening.

"A time will come when that changes given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold.

"Until then, my focus -- and that of our teams -- is on winning."

Jody Allen has served as Seahawks chair and the franchise's de facto owner since her brother and former team owner, Paul Allen, died in October 2018. Paul Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft, bought the Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1997.

Questions about the future of Seahawks ownership have been raised this offseason after the Walton-Penner family entered into a purchase-sale agreement in June to purchase the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion; the NFL's finance committee and three-fourths of the league's owners must still approve the deal. Jody Allen's statement also comes after Nike founder Phil Knight reportedly offered to purchase the Blazers for over $2 billion.

Asked during offseason workouts about the possibility of a sale, longtime Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Jody Allen has "never entertained that thought at all."

The expectation is that the Seahawks will eventually be sold, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time of Paul Allen's death. As Jody Allen indicated Tuesday, however, now is not that time.

Related Content

news

Lane Johnson praises Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' poise, says he 'demands respect'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson recently praised quarterback Jalen Hurts' leadership on "NFL Total Access." But while the lineman believes Philly has a great roster, he's been around long enough to know the importance of taking it day-by-day.

news

Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, hired by Sharks as first Black GM in NHL history

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier's brother, Mike Grier, was tabbed to become GM of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Mike Grier is the first Black GM in the history of the NHL.

news

Mike Evans recalls Tom Brady's hint at unretirement: 'I didn't think he was really coming back'

Mike Evans was surprised, just like everyone else in the football world, when Tom Brady unretired earlier this year. The quarterback barely even gave his Buccaneers teammate a heads up in a text conversation earlier in the day.

news

Micah Parsons thinks he, Trevon Diggs can be 'even better' than Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

Entering his second season, Micah Parsons has high hopes for both himself and Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs, a pair he thinks can rival that of the Rams' Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

news

Robert Griffin III open to NFL return: 'I am ready to go right now'

Robert Griffin III has not taken an NFL snap in 19 months, but the former first-round quarterback is keeping his options open for a return to the league.

news

Von Miller envisions lasting full six-year contract with Bills: 'I'm trying to play the whole thing out'

Bills linebacker Von Miller is considered by some to be entering the back nine of his career, but the two-time Super Bowl champion says he has a goal to play out his entire six-year contract in Buffalo.

news

NFL community joins in on celebrating Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

news

Bills' Jordan Poyer amid contract discussions: 'I can't really think of a better situation' than being in Buffalo

Amidst the ongoing discussions between the Bills and safety Jordan Poyer over his desire for a contract extension, Poyer says he's loved his time playing in Buffalo, and would like to stay where he is long enough to get the team a ring.

news

Brett Favre expects drop-off in production from Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback

Legendary Packers QB Brett Favre is expecting a drop-off in Raiders WR Davante Adams' production without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

news

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, QB Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW