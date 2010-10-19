Seahawks, Cardinals battle for first in NFC West

Published: Oct 19, 2010 at 04:01 PM

Marshawn Lynch had a great debut.

(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

The storyline
This is an epic showdown with massive playoff consequences ... Seriously, though, someone from this division is going to the playoffs and this could be a tiebreaker special.

Why you should watch
Max Hall is seemingly unafraid of diving headfirst into a cauldron of linebackers. The Cardinals are in first place despite being outscored by a whopping 50 points this season.

Did you know?
The Cardinals have won 12 of 14 games against NFC West opponents. ... Arizona's Darnell Dockett has the most sacks of any defensive tackle since 2008 (25). ... Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is 16-5 in his last 21 games against division opponents. ... Seattle's Leon Washington leads the NFL with a 37 yard kickoff return average.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Browns and Packers and the Colts and Cardinals.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Giants

After missing multiple days this week with COVID-19, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni cleared protocols Saturday and is expected to coach against the Giants. The team announced that the first-year coach returned to the facility Saturday.
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ is back just in time. The Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 25

The Patriots are getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their most important game of the year. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW