Seahawks, Cardinals battle for first in NFC West

Marshawn Lynch had a great debut.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
The storyline
This is an epic showdown with massive playoff consequences ... Seriously, though, someone from this division is going to the playoffs and this could be a tiebreaker special.
Why you should watch
Max Hall is seemingly unafraid of diving headfirst into a cauldron of linebackers. The Cardinals are in first place despite being outscored by a whopping 50 points this season.
Did you know?
The Cardinals have won 12 of 14 games against NFC West opponents. ... Arizona's Darnell Dockett has the most sacks of any defensive tackle since 2008 (25). ... Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is 16-5 in his last 21 games against division opponents. ... Seattle's Leon Washington leads the NFL with a 37 yard kickoff return average.