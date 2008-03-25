Seahawks bring back defenders Lewis, Cooper

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks signed linebacker D.D. Lewis and defensive end Chris Cooper to one-year contracts Tuesday, bringing each back to the team after recent stints.
Lewis started his career in Seattle in 2002 after he made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. He played in 48 games, starting 18, in five seasons with the Seahawks, with 141 tackles (103 solo) on defense and 26 more stops, plus a blocked punt, on special teams.
Lewis eventually lost his starting outside linebacker job to Leroy Hill and then signed with Denver as an unrestricted free agent before the 2007 season. The Broncos released him last October after he played in five games for them.
Cooper, entering his seventh season out of Nebraska-Omaha, went to training camp with Seattle in 2006, but was released and signed by Arizona. He spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals. The veteran of 78 career games with 12 starts has also played for Oakland and San Francisco.
