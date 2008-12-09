Seahawks' Branch, Niners' Hill worth a look off the waiver wire

Dominic Rhodes, RB, Colts. Joseph Addai's most recent ailment is an injured shoulder. In a way, though, it doesn't matter -- Rhodes has been outplaying Addai for a couple of weeks now. Even if Addai plays, Rhodes makes for a nice start against the Lions (who have allowed three scores to the opposing team's backup running backs the past two weeks). And if Addai is out, Rhodes is a top-10 running back (for this week, anyway). If you just lost Peyton Hillis for the year, and Ward is already owned, Rhodes is who you should claim off waivers (unless you're in one of those eight-team leagues and somebody like Pierre Thomas is available).