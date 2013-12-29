Seahawks beat Rams, clinch home-field advantage

Published: Dec 29, 2013 at 12:11 PM

SEATTLE -- Malcolm Smith returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown, Marshawn Lynch added a 2-yard scoring run and the Seattle Seahawks clinched the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 27-9 win over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

Seattle (13-3) matched the franchise record for wins in a season and finally wrapped up the No. 1 seed after failing in two previous attempts, including last week's loss to Arizona that snapped a 14-game home winning streak.

Smith's interception was the start of a dominant performance by the Seahawks defense that held St. Louis under 100 yards of total offense into the fourth quarter.

The defensive effort and a lack of discipline from the Rams (7-9) helped Seattle's offense do just enough. Russell Wilson threw a 47-yard TD pass to Golden Tate, and Lynch finished with 97 yards rushing.

