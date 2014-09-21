Seahawks beat Broncos in a thriller

Published: Sep 21, 2014 at 01:21 PM

SEATTLE -- Marshawn Lynch scored on a 6-yard TD run on the first possession of overtime and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 26-20 on Sunday in a Super Bowl rematch that lived up to expectations.

Seattle (2-1) blew a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead, watching Denver tie the game at 20 on Peyton Manning's 26-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Tamme with 18 seconds left in regulation and his 2-point conversion pass to Demaryius Thomas.

But Manning never saw the ball in overtime thanks to Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. After nearly getting sacked for a safety and throwing an interception in the fourth quarter, Wilson was brilliant in overtime. Wilson rushed for 21 yards and was 4 of 6 passing in overtime. Lynch went the final 6 yards.

Manning led the rally for Denver (2-1) helped by a number of Seahawks mistakes.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2023 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his ranking of the NFL's top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of the 2023 season. How many rookies make his list? Which team has two representatives?
news

Patriots acquiring CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers with rookie Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) likely out for season

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, Rapoport reported.
news

Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

When Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scored in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears, the undrafted rookie dug his feet in the dirt like a raging bull. McLaughlin said the celebration is symbolic of his mentality.
news

Lions WR Jameson Williams will be 'ready to go' in first game since suspension lifted 

Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ is back on the practice field this week after his six-game suspension was shortened following the NFL-NFLPA agreement on revised gambling punishments.