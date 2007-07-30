Seahawks' Babineaux out 3-4 weeks, Womack injures hamstring

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) -Seattle Seahawks safety Jordan Babineaux will miss the next three to four weeks of training camp after injuring his right knee on the first day of practice.
Babineaux got tangled with wide receiver Ben Obomanu while leaping for a pass in the morning practice Sunday and then banged his right knee while skidding across the wet grass.
Coach Mike Holmgren said Monday that a scan on Babineaux's knee showed a bone bruise, and the player teammates call "Big Play Babs" wouldn't miss significant time.
"He has the bone bruise and the feeling is that we'll have him back in three or four weeks. That was good," Holmgren said.
Meanwhile, oft-injured offensive lineman Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack again injured his hamstring. Womack has been hampered by leg injuries in recent seasons and was being limited in practice following double knee surgeries in the spring.
"It shouldn't be a lengthy thing, but with all the things that have happened with his legs, it doesn't take much," Holmgren said.
The original plan was that Womack - who is expected to compete with Sean Locklear, Chris Gray and Ray Willis for a spot on the right side of the offensive line - probably wouldn't play until Seattle's fourth preseason game. Holmgren said the hamstring should not alter that plan.