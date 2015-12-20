Seahawks are postseason bound after win

When Sunday ended, Baldwin's name was sitting next to Jerry Rice's as the only wide receivers in NFL history with 10 TDs over a four-game span in a single season. Rice had 10 TD catches from a combo of Joe Montana and Steve Young during the 1987 season. Baldwin has grabbed all 10 from Wilson, and he became the third wide receiver since 1960 with four straight games with multiple TD catches, joining Calvin Johnson in 2011 and Cris Carter in 1995.