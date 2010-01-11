Seahawks add 'operational duties' to Carroll's responsibilities

Those were the words of Seahawks chief executive officer Tod Leiweke on Monday night, after Carroll signed his contract to become Seattle's eighth coach in 34 years.
After days of talks, the Seahawks agreed to terms with the charismatic coach Monday, luring him away from the college ranks.
The Seahawks gave Carroll added responsibilities equivalent to a vice president of football operations. Carroll will work alongside whomever Seattle eventually names as its new general manager on operations beyond coaching the 53-man roster.
Leiweke says Carroll's additional duties will include the franchise's calendar and travel, among other things.
It is far more say in football operations than Carroll had in his one season as coach of the New York Jets in 1994 and as coach of the New England Patriots from 1997 to 1999.
