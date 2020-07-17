Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 17, 2020 04:06 PM

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

As the NFL works to be a force for good and aid its players in their fight against social injustice and racial inequality in the United States, one area of focus is voting and the upcoming election in November.

A recent NFL Network roundtable delved into the issue of what the league and its players can do to bolster voting and voting rights in 2020. Network analyst Scott Pioli, former general manager of the Chiefs and a longtime league executive, called on all 32 teams to make this upcoming Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) a paid day off for non-essential employees.

"I have this idea that I'd love to see NFL teams and their coaches mobilize their players and their non-essential employees on Tuesdays to put them out there," Pioli said. "To help as volunteers, to work the polls to volunteer at the polls to be a physical presence to bring people in."

Pioli added: "I see this as an opportunity for the NFL in a very, very critical year to step up, move forward and give us your time, give us your treasure, give us your talent, give us your human resources. Work on using facilities that you have whether its your indoor facility as a voting station. Work in conjunction with NBA teams, or MLB teams to use the facilities within your city. We've got all these facilities that are publicly funded that our teams use year-in and year-out; let's serve the public. Serve your local public. … Let's find a way to help people to get across cities and into areas to use public transportation, pay for public transportation to get people to the polls. And the most important things that, as I've talked to a number of secretaries of states throughout this country, is we need places to vote and we need people to help us. Let's find a way to pull our resources together and again make Tuesday, Election Day, a day that you give your employees a day off -- a paid day -- if they don't need to be in the office. … Find all the people that aren't necessary to be used to go out and help us with this election. Use every resource that you possibly have. Find all the people that aren't necessary to be used to go out and help us with this election. Use every resource that you possibly have. I think that's one big way that teams can help."

Tuesdays are typically off days during the season for players in which they focus on community relations.

Players Coalition member Matthew Slater, an eight-time Pro Bowl special teamer for the Patriots, supported Pioli's idea for recognizing Election Day as a paid holiday.

"I certainly think that's a creative idea," Slater said. "Ownership has the chance to get out there -- and it's not a partisan effort, it's a bi-partisan effort -- they can get out there and give our citizens a chance, and our local communities, to get out and vote. We know that voting is going to be an issue this year because of COVID, and this is a chance to make a real difference. So certainly I think that's a tremendous idea. Ownership really has a chance to respond in a powerful way and it goes beyond writing a check."

Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu told reporters last month that they intended to work with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on how they can enact change on a local level with voter registration. Mahomes also is partnering with NBA superstar LeBron James' "More Than a Vote" non-profit with the goal of "combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way also was a panelist on the NFL Network roundtable and she brought up the example of Laura Wooten, a Black woman who worked as an election poll worker for 79 years, to show that everyone can work to have a positive impact on voting rights.

"Look at the Lauras and I say she was this ordinary woman who did this extraordinary thing for 79 years," Way said. "And if she could do it, then why can't all of us be part of this grandness of democracy, protecting the vote and making sure that it is accessible and relatable to everyone?"

Way also described The New Jersey Ballot Bowl -- a non-partisan student voter registration competition -- as an example of a voting initiative in action. Former Giants safety Michael Thomas and former Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum have participated in the Ballot Bowl.

A common theme throughout the panel was finding creative ways to support voting and voting rights with fewer than four months until Election Day.

Pioli's proposal drew support from Way and Slater, who ended the panel stating his concerns for possible voter suppression during the 2020 election.

"I will say that over the course of history we have seen that voter suppression has been a big issue for us," Slater said. "My concern with this election year is that's going to rear its ugly head again. As you all are saying we all have to continue to be as creative as possible. We have to use our platforms as best we can, and understanding that if we want democracy to thrive and excel and be at its best it means that everyone has the same opportunity to exercise their right. And I'm so thankful. It's hard for me to look at this issue without looking at the past. You think about the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and all the men and women who gave so much so someone like myself can have the opportunity to vote. You look at people of color, we've had the chance to vote in less than 15 presidential election cycles. That's really telling and that really tells you a lot about where we've been, but I hope that where we're going is going to be a much better place."

Related Content

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'
news

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp. The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
news

Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
news

NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'
news

Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'

Justin Simmons will play on the one-year franchise tag in 2020 after the safety and the Denver Broncos failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before an NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks won, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans GM 'may or may not have' spoken with Clowney recently

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson joined ESPN on Thursday but was mum on whether he'd spoken to Jadeveon Clowney's reps in recent weeks. 
Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 
news

Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that part of the NFL's proposal to the NFLPA allows for any player to opt out of playing with written notice by August 1. 
Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M
news

Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday night that the NFL has proposed cutting each team's player costs by $40 million in salary cap and/or benefits for this season.
Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater speaks to the media during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
news

Steve Atwater 'happy' HOF ceremony postponed to 2021

During a recent appearance on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, legendary Broncos DB Steve Atwater was asked for his thoughts on having to wait until 2021 to be inducted. Atwater, who's waited 16 years to enter Canton, expressed his relief regarding the decision and optimism for next year's festivities.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL