Scott Pioli expected to remain Kansas City Chiefs GM

It's silly season in the NFL head-coaching and front-office rumor mill. You're going to hear a lot of reports and rumors over the next few days, and it's up to us to sort it all out for you.
On the list are the Kansas City Chiefs, whom NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported are expected to retain general manager Scott Pioli despite a disastrous season, according to a source briefed on the situation. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has strong feelings for Pioli and wants to give him another shot to get things right, the source said.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport pointed out that Pioli could go after Iowa's Kirk Ferentz to replace Crennel. Rapoport hears that Iowa coaches are calling around inquiring about jobs. There's no buyout in Ferentz's contract.
Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com and Jason Cole of Yahoo! Sports both initially passed along chatter that Pioli would stick in Kansas City, but Crennel would not.
Both Cole and Florio pointed out that Pioli would be charged with finding a new coach and a new quarterback. The similar details of their missives suggest that the information came from the same source.