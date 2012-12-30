 Skip to main content
Advertising

Scott Pioli expected to remain Kansas City Chiefs GM

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 01:54 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

It's silly season in the NFL head-coaching and front-office rumor mill. You're going to hear a lot of reports and rumors over the next few days, and it's up to us to sort it all out for you.

NFL head coach tracker

The Andy Reid era could be ending in Philadelphia. Which other coaches could lose their jobs in the days ahead? **More ...**

On the list are the Kansas City Chiefs, whom NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported are expected to retain general manager Scott Pioli despite a disastrous season, according to a source briefed on the situation. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has strong feelings for Pioli and wants to give him another shot to get things right, the source said.

Coach Romeo Crennel was not as fortunate.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport pointed out that Pioli could go after Iowa's Kirk Ferentz to replace Crennel. Rapoport hears that Iowa coaches are calling around inquiring about jobs. There's no buyout in Ferentz's contract.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com and Jason Cole of Yahoo! Sports both initially passed along chatter that Pioli would stick in Kansas City, but Crennel would not.

Both Cole and Florio pointed out that Pioli would be charged with finding a new coach and a new quarterback. The similar details of their missives suggest that the information came from the same source.

Chiefs fans were upset with Pioli throughout the season, staging protests at home games. We can't imagine the reaction if Chiefs owner Clark Hunt indeed retains him. Ticket sales surely would suffer.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antonio Pierce: Aidan O'Connell 'earned' right to compete for starting role even as Raiders consider drafting QB

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce discussed the team's approach to the quarterback room this offseason, including the possibility of adding through the draft and incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell's chances of retaining the job.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: 'Narrow-minded' to say Buffalo hasn't had success without Super Bowl win

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the team's battles through adversity last season, whether their Super Bowl window is closing, and what measures success without a Lombardi.
news

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo: Drafting QB at No. 3 is 'priority right now,' but 'all the options are still open for us'

Holding the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are expected to draft a quarterback. But speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, head coach Jerod Mayo said that while QB is obviously a focus for the team going into the draft, it's not a bygone conclusion that this is the only direction they could go with their first pick.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh excited to accomplish things in 2024 'we were supposed to accomplish a year ago'

There's not so much buzz around the Jets this offseason following a premature coronation tour last year. Head coach Robert Saleh is content with that, even if he still maintains the same expectations for New York.