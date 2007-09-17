Scoring is up after two weeks, no thanks to LJ and LT

After two weeks, the state of Texas is a combined 4-0. New York state, meanwhile, is a combined 0-6 ... Buffalo hasn't won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 1975 ... Willis McGahee had a 2-yard TD reception in Baltimore's win over the Jets -- the first TD reception of his career ... John St. Clair might be the biggest player ever to catch a TD pass; the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder caught a 2-yard touchdown on a tackle-eligible play in Chicago's win over Kansas City ... Denver had theee sacks and three interceptions, all coming on third downs ... Miami allowed 37 points -- the most ever allowed by the Dolphins in a home opener ... Not only did Bears return ace Devin Hester have a 73-yard punt return for a score, but he also had a 95-yarder called back ... Denver coach Mike Shanahan won his 125th game with same team -- 10th overall in that category ... Since the realignment in 2002, 34 of the 60 playoff teams began the year 1-1 or 0-2. Going back one more year, the 2001 Patriots were 0-2 before going on to win the first of their three Super Bowls.