Scoreboard fire reported at Raymond James Stadium

Published: Feb 18, 2012 at 04:19 AM

Authorities say firefighters have extinguished a fire at Raymond James Stadium, the home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lt. William Ferguson of the Tampa Police Department said early Saturday that several motorists called 911 to report that the scoreboard at the stadium was on fire.

Ferguson says officers found that the speaker system above the stadium's north scoreboard was on fire. The Tampa Fire Department responded and put out the flames.

Police said the blaze appeared to be an electrical fire, The Tampa Tribune reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

