Scoreboard fire reported at Raymond James Stadium

Authorities say firefighters have extinguished a fire at Raymond James Stadium, the home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Harrison: Righting the ship
Greg Schiano faces plenty of challenges in his first year with the Bucs, as Elliot Harrison explains how many holes the new coach must address. More ...
Lt. William Ferguson of the Tampa Police Department said early Saturday that several motorists called 911 to report that the scoreboard at the stadium was on fire.
Ferguson says officers found that the speaker system above the stadium's north scoreboard was on fire. The Tampa Fire Department responded and put out the flames.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.