Schwartz: Lions taking it slow with Best following concussion

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best sat out a second straight practice on Monday because of a concussion. On at least one play, reserve Stefan Logan took advantage.
The special teams star, backup receiver and occasionally used running back burst through a hole and outran the entire defense Monday, drawing a lot of hooting and hollering from teammates.
"I didn't hear them until I slowed down," Logan said.
Best was knocked out of Friday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and didn't return after he had a headache.
"He's doing well," Detroit coach Jim Schwartz said. "We'll take a conservative approach, but I'd expect him out here pretty soon."
The Lions are already without injured backup running back Mikel Leshoure, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles' tendon. They've signed veterans Jerome Harrison and Mike Bell, but both have struggled to shine.
Logan, meanwhile, is pretty spectacular every time he touches the ball.
He ranked among the top five in kickoff and punt returns last season, the only player to pull off that feat, and averaged more than 6 yards a carry on 15 attempts when injuries to the others allowed him into the backfield. Logan likes being a running back, the position he played at South Dakota and in the CFL.
"I love to get back there and tote that rock," he said. "I'm just so comfortable back there."
Logan landed with the Lions last season after he was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him despite the fact that he set a single-season team record with 1,466 yards on kickoff returns in 2009.
He made Detroit's transaction look brilliant. He tied a team record with a 105-yard kickoff return against St. Louis last season, averaged nearly 27 yards on kickoff returns and 12-plus yards on punt returns.
The 5-foot-6, 180-pound Logan also covered kickoffs.
"If he wasn't 5-3, he might be able to play some safety," Schwartz joked.
"He's short, but he's not small," Schwartz said. "We could probably plug him in just about anywhere. He's tough and quick and just has a great attitude."
Logan loves playing for the Lions because they don't discount his potential because of his diminutive size.
"They say, 'Hey, this is a little guy, but he's got a lot of fight in him.' That's what I'm all about," he said. "I'm on the kickoff, I'm down there at the 5 and I don't care how big the guy is -- I'm going to take him on. I'm going to let them know that No. 11 is a little dude, but he's going to bring some pop. ... I should've been a boxer as much fight as I have in me."
