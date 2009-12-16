Schwartz: Injured Lions QB Stafford 'not likely' to play vs. Cardinals

Published: Dec 16, 2009 at 05:20 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford watched the start of Wednesday's practice with his left shoulder wrapped in ice and probably will miss his second consecutive game and fourth this season on Sunday.

The Lions also placed running back Kevin Smith (left knee) and tight end Casey FitzSimmons (concussion) on injured reserve -- the 14th and 15th players lost for the season -- and released cornerback Jahi Word-Daniels. They signed running back Cedric Peerman and tight end Michael Mathews and claimed kick returner Brian Witherspoon off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

None of the moves was surprising, nor were they part of a major shake-up some expected after Sunday's 48-3 loss at Baltimore.

Detroit's chances of ending with a three-game winning streak -- and winning for just the second time in 11 games -- don't look good. The Arizona Cardinals (8-5) are favored to win by almost two touchdowns Sunday in the Motor City.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz wasn't optimistic about Stafford's chances of being on the field.

"He's not likely to play, but things can change," Schwartz said. "His status really hasn't changed. He's still making progress. He's getting a little better, but he's still a ways away."

Stafford said he hasn't started to throw yet, trying to protect his non-throwing shoulder.

"It's feeling all right," he said. "I'm doing treatment on it, and trying to get back out there."

Stafford said surgery "right now" is not an option.

Fellow first-round pick Brandon Pettigrew, who was emerging as a go-to target before injuring his left knee, is scheduled for surgery this week.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey suffered mild calf strain, will miss Week 18 vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild calf strain and will miss the regular-season finale against the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell moving on from controversial Cowboys loss: 'I've got controlled fury'

Two days after his Lions lost to the Cowboys thanks in part to a controversial penalty on a two-point conversion, Dan Campbell is ready to move on to the Vikings in Week 18 and then the playoffs. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.