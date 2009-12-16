Schwartz: Injured Lions QB Stafford 'not likely' to play vs. Cardinals

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford watched the start of Wednesday's practice with his left shoulder wrapped in ice and probably will miss his second consecutive game and fourth this season on Sunday.
The Lions also placed running back Kevin Smith (left knee) and tight end Casey FitzSimmons (concussion) on injured reserve -- the 14th and 15th players lost for the season -- and released cornerback Jahi Word-Daniels. They signed running back Cedric Peerman and tight end Michael Mathews and claimed kick returner Brian Witherspoon off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
None of the moves was surprising, nor were they part of a major shake-up some expected after Sunday's 48-3 loss at Baltimore.
Detroit's chances of ending with a three-game winning streak -- and winning for just the second time in 11 games -- don't look good. The Arizona Cardinals (8-5) are favored to win by almost two touchdowns Sunday in the Motor City.
"He's not likely to play, but things can change," Schwartz said. "His status really hasn't changed. He's still making progress. He's getting a little better, but he's still a ways away."
Stafford said he hasn't started to throw yet, trying to protect his non-throwing shoulder.
"It's feeling all right," he said. "I'm doing treatment on it, and trying to get back out there."
Stafford said surgery "right now" is not an option.
Fellow first-round pick Brandon Pettigrew, who was emerging as a go-to target before injuring his left knee, is scheduled for surgery this week.
