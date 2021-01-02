Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Regardless of there being little on the line for the Detroit Lions, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ (rib/right thumb/ankle) will start on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Long regarded for his toughness and fortitude, Stafford is listed as questionable, but barring any setbacks overnight, he's set to start, per Pelissero.

The Detroit Lions also announced Saturday that they signed safety ﻿Bobby Price﻿ to the active roster and activated defensive tackle ﻿Danny Shelton﻿ from injured reserve and designated him to return. Defensive lineman ﻿Frank Herron﻿ was released.