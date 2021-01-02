Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Regardless of there being little on the line for the Detroit Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford (rib/right thumb/ankle) will start on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Long regarded for his toughness and fortitude, Stafford is listed as questionable, but barring any setbacks overnight, he's set to start, per Pelissero.
The Detroit Lions also announced Saturday that they signed safety Bobby Price to the active roster and activated defensive tackle Danny Shelton from injured reserve and designated him to return. Defensive lineman Frank Herron was released.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that receiver Michael Pittman has cleared concussion protocol and his questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars has been lifted. The Colts also activated tight end Noah Togiai from injured reserve and elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and offensive tackle Jared Veldheer from the practice squad to the active roster.
- Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.