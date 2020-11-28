Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Around the NFL

It's looking like Zach Ertz﻿'s return will have to wait at least one more week.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Saturday that it is unlikely the tight end will play Monday night's home game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Pederson added that there was "no setback" in regards to Ertz's injury and the hope is he can return next week vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Ertz hasn't played since Week 6 after suffering a high-ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve. The eight-year veteran was designated to return from IR last week, which allowed Ertz to practice.

As for the Eagles offensive line, Pederson confirmed that Jason Peters will be moving to right guard, Matt Pryor to right tackle and Jordan Mailata at right tackle. The reshuffling comes in the wake of Lane Johnson﻿'s season-ending ankle injury.

Here's other news Around the NFL is monitoring on this Week 12 Saturday:

  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is being ruled out for Sunday and will not be traveling with the team to Minnesota, a source tells NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. McCaffrey was listed as questionable after getting some work in at practice this week.
  • Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart has a agreed to a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension, the team announced. Stewart's deal includes $20 million guaranteed and the potential for $1 million in incentives. Colts center Ryan Kelly (neck) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (knee) was been downgraded to questionable. The team also announced rookie running back Jonathan Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID list. Additionally, the Colts elevated center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. The team also elevated defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad and activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from injured reserve.
  • New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport tweeted out that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are cutting safety Tedric Thompson﻿, a source tells Pelissero. Thompson, who was a healthy inactive the last two games, now goes on waivers. The Chiefs elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.
  • Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was signed to the 53-man roster after two elevations from the practice squad the past two games. The Ravens have also signed free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirms. Desir was waived by the New York Jets earlier this month.
  • Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) will have to show the coaching staff and trainers where his confidence level is in Saturday's practice for him to play on Sunday, NFL Network's James Palmer reports. Jeudy is officially listed as questionable.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and signed quarterback Kevin Hogan to the practice squad.
  • Cleveland Browns guard Michael Dunn﻿, defensive tackle Joey Ivie and defensive end Cameron Malveaux have been activated from the reserve/COVID list. Tight end coach Drew Petzing will not be on the sidelines this Sunday after his wife gave birth on Saturday morning, Pelissero reports. Chief of staff Callie Brownson will assume some of his responsibilities.

