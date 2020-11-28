Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

It's looking like Zach Ertz﻿'s return will have to wait at least one more week.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Saturday that it is unlikely the tight end will play Monday night's home game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Pederson added that there was "no setback" in regards to Ertz's injury and the hope is he can return next week vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Ertz hasn't played since Week 6 after suffering a high-ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve. The eight-year veteran was designated to return from IR last week, which allowed Ertz to practice.

As for the Eagles offensive line, Pederson confirmed that Jason Peters will be moving to right guard, Matt Pryor to right tackle and Jordan Mailata at right tackle. The reshuffling comes in the wake of Lane Johnson﻿'s season-ending ankle injury.