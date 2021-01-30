Around the NFL

Saturday's injury and roster news: Falcons hire T.J. Yates as passing game specialist

Published: Jan 30, 2021 at 04:24 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The Falcons added a familiar face to their coaching staff.

Atlanta hired T.J. Yates as its passing game specialist, the team announced Saturday.

The former veteran quarterback served as Matt Ryan﻿'s backup in 2014. Now he's one of his coaches. Yates has spent the past two seasons coaching Deshaun Watson﻿, first as an offensive assistant for the Texans and then an assistant quarterbacks coach. He joins an almost entirely brand new offensive staff in Atlanta, headed by coach Arthur Smith.

Yates made 10 regular-season starts and won a playoff game over a seven-year career that included three stints with the Texans and brief stops with the Dolphins and Bills.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Saturday:

  • Bills quarterback Josh Allen was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing the ball at Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor﻿'s head, which stirred a fourth-quarter skirmish in last week's AFC title game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Guard Jon Feliciano and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins were each fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for shoving Okafor.

Related Content

news

Lions expected to trade Matthew Stafford before Super Bowl

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ could have a new home before the end of this NFL season. Interest in the Lions star quarterback is significant and a trade is expected before the Super Bowl, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

J.J. Watt seeks clarity on future with Texans heading into final year of contract

The Texans are at a crossroads with not only the face of their franchise -- but with their former one. While Houston has been adamant about keeping Deshaun Watson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the club is undecided about J.J. Watt. 
news

Lions hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday they have hired former Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans head coach Dom Capers to become the team's senior defensive assistant. 
news

Packers DC Mike Pettine not returning for 2021 season

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, via an informed source, that Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's contract is expiring and the team does not intend to retain him for the 2021 season.
news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles have two 'top notch quarterbacks' in Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts

Nick Sirianni was introduced Friday as the new head coach of the Eagles and almost immediately met questions about the quarterback position, the No. 1 issue for Philadelphia in 2021 and perhaps beyond. Instead of providing a concrete answer, he expressed a need for time to consider every factor as it concerns Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: 'Zero interest' in trading Deshaun Watson

At the onset of Friday's introductory press conference for David Culley, general manger Nick Caserio said the team has "zero interest" in trading the star quarterback. 
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby reveals he played through broken hand, torn labrum in 2020

Maxx Crosby led the Raiders in sacks in each of his first two seasons, combining to post 17 over 2019 and 2020. He recorded the most recent seven while playing through two injuries, which he shared that he needed surgery to repair.
news

Lovie Smith agrees to deal to become Texans defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to finalize a deal with Lovie Smith to become the new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Friday's injury and roster news: Ravens sign TE Nick Boyle to two-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens and Nick Boyle﻿ have agreed to a two-year contract extension, keeping the tight end with the team through the 2023 season. 
news

Titans promote TEs coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator; OLB coach Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans are expected to promote tight ends coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Lions hire former Pro Bowl QB Mark Brunell as their QBs coach

Dan Campbell's staff has added another former NFL player. The Detroit Lions are expected to hire Mark Brunell as their new quarterbacks coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
