Saturday's injury and roster news: Falcons hire T.J. Yates as passing game specialist

The Falcons added a familiar face to their coaching staff.
Atlanta hired T.J. Yates as its passing game specialist, the team announced Saturday.
The former veteran quarterback served as Matt Ryan's backup in 2014. Now he's one of his coaches. Yates has spent the past two seasons coaching Deshaun Watson, first as an offensive assistant for the Texans and then an assistant quarterbacks coach. He joins an almost entirely brand new offensive staff in Atlanta, headed by coach Arthur Smith.
Yates made 10 regular-season starts and won a playoff game over a seven-year career that included three stints with the Texans and brief stops with the Dolphins and Bills.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Saturday:
- Bills quarterback Josh Allen was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing the ball at Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor's head, which stirred a fourth-quarter skirmish in last week's AFC title game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Guard Jon Feliciano and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins were each fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for shoving Okafor.