Around the NFL

Sashi on Josh Gordon: There's a spot for him here

Published: Feb 25, 2016 at 02:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- It feels like a thousand years since Josh Gordon operated as a corner-burning whirlwind for the Cleveland Browns.

Banned all last season for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse, the NFL's leading wideout from 2013 has officially applied for reinstatement. If he's cleared, Browns VP of football operations Sashi Brown says Gordon would have a home again in Cleveland.

"Josh is a tremendously talented young man," Brown said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I've gotten a chance to know Josh over the three years that I've been in Cleveland and know him generally to be a good young man. He understands that he's made some mistakes in the past. I think he's accountable for those and everything that we see and hear in talking to his representation and those that have been in communication with him is that he's eager to get back and contribute. And we feel like, you know, if he's kind of pushed those things, there's a spot for him on the roster to certainly help."

Brown confirmed the team is "very limited in terms of what we can do in terms of communication and contacting," but said: "By all signs, he's on the path to come back and be reinstated."

Cleveland does not expect to have a final decision on Gordon's reinstatement before free agency, with Brown going so far as to call it a league-mandated "black box." The feeling, though, is that the pass-catcher will return from the void, furnishing new coach Hue Jackson with the game-breaking receiver the Browns lacked for all but five starts over the past two seasons.

Here's what else we learned from #SASHI:

  1. Cleveland's new regime spoke with "all their rising free agents" toward the end of the year -- wideout Travis Benjamin, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz and opt-out candidate Alex Mack -- about sticking with the Browns. "We are currently in discussion with a number of our free agents," Brown said: "We won't be panicked on any one player, but there's some guys we feel like can contribute for us in the fall and we absolutely want to do everything we can to see if we can reach a deal that works for them and us to keep them as Cleveland Browns."
  1. Specifically, talks are back on with Benjamin. As for Mack, the goal, per Brown, is to hammer out a reworked deal before Mack would pull the opt-out trigger on March 4. The club is also in contact with Gipson. The Browns do not expect to use the franchise or transition tag on any of their players.
  1. This organization is tired of answering questions about Johnny Manziel. They won't need to after March 9, when he'll most certainly be cut, with Sashi saying Thursday: "Not gonna comment on Johnny. We want to give the young man some privacy."
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) a long-shot to play Sunday vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) will have an opportunity to warm up prior to Chicago's game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be a long shot to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE