Sashi Brown: 'We're not scared of' Myles Garrett's talk

Published: May 11, 2017 at 02:27 AM
Kevin Patra

Myles Garrett has made some splashy headlines since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick already said he's looking forward to sacking Ben Roethlisberger in Week 1.

Some coaches and front office personnel might prefer rookies, even first-round picks, to be seen and not heard. Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown, however, isn't fretting about big talk from his talented pass rusher.

"We're not scared of it,'' Brown said Wednesday, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Myles, if you go back and look at his [introductory] press conference, has the right amount of levity balancing that confidence.''

Brown added he thinks Garrett's comment has been blown out of proportion a little bit.

"I just don't think the 160 karat tweets and headlines that get taken out of context often should reflect who the person is,'' he said. "It's easy in this world to judge based on the headlines, and I think increasingly we're finding and Donald Trump's finding this out, how difficult it is to survive in a public job and that's what being the No. 1 draft pick is for about three or four months and now he's going to understand it's a longer-term deal that he asked for and he wants it."

Brown proceeded to break down Garrett's comments like an analyst dissecting stats.

"I don't think you guys can relate to the amount of attention that this young man or anybody who's going to be a No. 1 draft pick has," he said. "People are asking him to do all kinds of just bits and pieces and interviews and photo shoots and all, and ... I think we have to keep proper perspective.

"This is a 21-year-old young man who's wise beyond his years. Just to correct, he didn't say he'd hurt Ben, he did say he'd take him down, but you have to spend time with him. You have to understand what his values are. He's very confident in his abilities. He works his tail off. He's about as hard-working ... as any college prospect we've had."

To recap: The Browns aren't scared of Garrett talking big. Sashi doesn't think what Garrett said about Big Ben was that big.

