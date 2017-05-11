Sashi Brown: 'We're not scared of' Myles Garrett's talk

"I just don't think the 160 karat tweets and headlines that get taken out of context often should reflect who the person is,'' he said. "It's easy in this world to judge based on the headlines, and I think increasingly we're finding and Donald Trump's finding this out, how difficult it is to survive in a public job and that's what being the No. 1 draft pick is for about three or four months and now he's going to understand it's a longer-term deal that he asked for and he wants it."