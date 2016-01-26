Around the NFL

Sashi Brown: 'Shocking' if Browns traded up in draft

Published: Jan 26, 2016 at 10:28 AM
Marc Sessler

While the Titans are open to fielding offers for the draft's top overall pick, Tennessee shouldn't expect Cleveland to come calling.

Browns executive VP of football operations Sashi Brown said Tuesday that it would be "shocking" if the team traded up from No. 2 to No. 1, telling The Plain Dealer it would be "more likely we'd trade down."

If the Titans stay home and keep the pick, the quarterback-needy Browns almost certainly would have their choice of this year's draft-eligible passers after Tennessee snatched up Marcus Mariota in 2015.

If another team were to trade into the No. 1 spot, though, all bets are off on how the top of this draft will play out. We expect the Browns to pick a signal-caller for new coach Hue Jackson to groom, with Cal's Jared Goff, North Dakota State's Carson Wentz and Paxton Lynch out of Memphis all looming as possibilities.

Much less of a possibility? That would be the Browns hitching their wagon to Johnny Manziel after NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson's hire would "trigger the end" of the quarterback's troubled run in Cleveland.

