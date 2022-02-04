Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

The 45-year-old Brown was the Browns' EVP of football operations from 2016-17 and for the last three years was the president of Monumental Basketball, which saw him oversee myriad obligations for the NBA's Washington Wizards and the WNBA's Washington Mystics.

The 76-year-old Cass bids farewell to a Ravens organization he helped build into one of the NFL's most consistently successful.

Per the team release, upon becoming the team's majority owner in 2004, Steve Bisciotti's initial hire was naming Cass the team president.

During Cass' time with the franchise, the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII, produced five AFC North titles, made the playoffs 10 times and advanced to the AFC Championship Game three times.

Going forward, Brown, head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta will be the "top leadership trio under Bisciotti," per the team release.