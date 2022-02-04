Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens team president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday.
The transition will become effective on April 1, with Brown, who spent two years as the Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations, set to join the team in March and mirroring Cass' responsibilities of overseeing all business areas of the club, "including finances, budgeting, non-football personnel, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures," per the team release.
The 45-year-old Brown was the Browns' EVP of football operations from 2016-17 and for the last three years was the president of Monumental Basketball, which saw him oversee myriad obligations for the NBA's Washington Wizards and the WNBA's Washington Mystics.
The 76-year-old Cass bids farewell to a Ravens organization he helped build into one of the NFL's most consistently successful.
Per the team release, upon becoming the team's majority owner in 2004, Steve Bisciotti's initial hire was naming Cass the team president.
During Cass' time with the franchise, the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII, produced five AFC North titles, made the playoffs 10 times and advanced to the AFC Championship Game three times.
Going forward, Brown, head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta will be the "top leadership trio under Bisciotti," per the team release.
Coming off an 8-9 season in which they were ravaged by injuries, the Ravens will look to turn things around in 2022 with plenty to check off on the offseason to-do list, not the least of which coming to terms on a new deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson and restocking their ranks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which takes place April 28-30, or roughly a month after Brown takes the reins.