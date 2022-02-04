Around the NFL

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Published: Feb 04, 2022 at 06:16 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens team president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday.

The transition will become effective on April 1, with Brown, who spent two years as the Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations, set to join the team in March and mirroring Cass' responsibilities of overseeing all business areas of the club, "including finances, budgeting, non-football personnel, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures," per the team release.

The 45-year-old Brown was the Browns' EVP of football operations from 2016-17 and for the last three years was the president of Monumental Basketball, which saw him oversee myriad obligations for the NBA's Washington Wizards and the WNBA's Washington Mystics.

The 76-year-old Cass bids farewell to a Ravens organization he helped build into one of the NFL's most consistently successful.

Per the team release, upon becoming the team's majority owner in 2004, Steve Bisciotti's initial hire was naming Cass the team president.

During Cass' time with the franchise, the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII, produced five AFC North titles, made the playoffs 10 times and advanced to the AFC Championship Game three times.

Going forward, Brown, head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta will be the "top leadership trio under Bisciotti," per the team release.

Coming off an 8-9 season in which they were ravaged by injuries, the Ravens will look to turn things around in 2022 with plenty to check off on the offseason to-do list, not the least of which coming to terms on a new deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson and restocking their ranks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which takes place April 28-30, or roughly a month after Brown takes the reins.

Related Content

news

Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans finalizing deal with DC Lovie Smith to be next head coach

Lovie Smith appears to be headed back to a head coach's seat in the NFL. The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach. A deal is not yet done, but the two sides are moving in that direction.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

﻿Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field. The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.
news

Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Tom Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still feeling the loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals during his trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara out of jail after arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. 
news

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW