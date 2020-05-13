Around the NFL

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Grant Gordon

Christian McCaffrey's mega deal with the Panthers set the new standard for running backs.

Conventional wisdom would lend itself to Giants star running back Saquon Barkley being one of the next in line to receive such a significant payday.

Gotham's running man isn't all that concerned with a big deal, though, but rather the step-by-step, little-by-little approach.

"I'm a big believer in taking care of the little things first," Barkley told reporters on Wednesday, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "I'm going to be the best player and leader I can be. If I take care of that, the rest will take care of itself."

The versatile McCaffrey recently inked a four-season, $64 million extension with the Panthers. Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is heading into the third season of his rookie deal.

Meanwhile, Barkley, who ran to the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is coming off an injury-plagued sophomore season with Big Blue.

Thus, getting healthy and aiding the Giants' improvement from a 4-12 showing last season seems paramount for the uber-talented tailback. And he trusts that if the production comes, so too will the dollars.

