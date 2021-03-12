Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield among interesting fifth-year option decisions; Travis Etienne team fits

Another important change in last year's CBA: The fifth-year option is fully guaranteed. Previously, it was only guaranteed against injury, providing teams with a lower-risk incentive to initially exercise the option, knowing it could be retracted if a player didn't perform well in Year 4. Now it's locked in, making the decision tougher for teams.

Looking at the Class of 2018, I see a number of question marks on this front, even when it comes to high-profile names like ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿.

The former No. 2 overall pick, who earned Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 2018, isn't a lock to get a long-term extension. A series of injuries have forced him to miss 17 games over the past two seasons, and the fact that he's currently recovering from a torn ACL has prompted the New York Giants to pause before picking up the option or extending his deal with a lucrative offer. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman discussed the challenge of making a decision on the team's best offensive player earlier this week.

"Well, I think that's part of the discussion, and obviously we're going to have to make a decision in the spring on whether we pick up his fifth-year option or not," Gettleman said. "You know, again, it comes back to that medical question. It's unknown, and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved and make your best decision."

This kind of talk probably takes some people by surprise, and understandably so: When healthy, Barkley is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league. And Big Blue's roster isn't exactly flush with offensive firepower, a reality Gettleman acknowledges.

"Every team needs playmakers, let's be honest," Gettleman said. "Good lord willing, Saquon will be 100 percent and obviously he'll make a huge difference. A healthy Saquon obviously makes a big difference, but again, you're always looking to add good players. And, oh, by the way, we're not playing until September, so we've got free agency and we've got the draft, and we'll see how it plays out."