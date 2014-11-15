Santonio Holmes visits receiver-needy Chiefs

Fresh on the free-agent market after the Bearsjettisoned him this week, Holmes visited the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, according to a source who has spoken to the wide receiver.
Kansas City badly needs receiver help with Donnie Avery and A.J. Jenkins injured and no real threat at wide receiver opposite Dwayne Bowe. However, it's a wonder if Holmes would provide any upgrade. The Super Bowl XLIII MVP couldn't help the Bears, who were looking for a third option behind stars Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery.
Holmes played in nine games this season (two starts), recording just eight grabs for 67 yards -- with only one catch after Week 3. This followed four highly forgettable years with the New York Jets, where Holmes made more headlines for his reported hijinks in the locker room.
The Chiefs have emerging star Travis Kelce at tight end, but are still looking for their first touchdown of the season from a wide receiver. It's doubtful Holmes will be that guy.
