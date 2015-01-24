Around the NFL

Sanders thinks Peyton Manning will return to Broncos

Published: Jan 24, 2015 at 01:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

PHOENIX -- Emmanuel Sanders said last offseason he had made it to "receiver heaven" after linking up with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Playing in that paradise earned the wideout his first Pro Bowl trip.

Sanders told Around The NFL on Friday his season was almost everything he dreamed about.

"It's been a good season. Obviously it ended with a Pro Bowl. I wish it would have ended with a Super Bowl," he said. "... I'm out here in my first Pro Bowl and I caught over 100 balls and went for 1,400 yards. I was just fortunate this year that Peyton believed in me and kept throwing me the ball."

Since the season ended, the Broncos' coaching staff has been overhauled, and Manning's return remains a question. However, Sanders isn't fretting about the future despite his success in Adam Gase's offense last year.

"Well, Gase is definitely in Chicago right now," Sanders said. "And Peyton says he's going to come back, but I'm not really worried about it, I really just want to win a Super Bowl. So that is all that is on my mind."

Sanders said his only communication with Manning was a post-season text, but added that he thinks the quarterback will return for another season.

However, if Manning does retire, Sanders believes that Brock Osweiler could fit seamlessly into new coach Gary Kubiak's scheme and help him get that Super Bowl ring.

"Yeah, I think Brock is a quarterback that is on the rise, he's going to continuously get better and I feel like Kubiak's offense fits him really well," he said.

We, like Sanders, are of the mind that Manning will return for at least one more chance at that elusive second Super Bowl ring and put that disastrous AFC divisional game behind him.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the Patriots' deflated footballs controversy and tells you whom to trust in Super Bowl XLIX. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers GM John Lynch 'incredibly encouraged' after Brock Purdy's first throwing session

Brock Purdy continues to check the boxes in his return from offseason elbow surgery. Niners GM John Lynch said Wednesday that Purdy conducted his first throwing session since undergoing the UCL procedure, and the club was encouraged with how the QB looked.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL kicker Harry Kane? Tottenham striker 'would love to give it a go'

The NFL's growing international appeal has inspired athletes from across the world to pursue dreams of playing professional football. Count soccer icon Harry Kane, England's captain and all-time leading goalscorer, among those with NFL aspirations.

news

Bill Belichick: Patriots have 'moved on' after loss of two OTAs for offseason violation

Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since New England was docked two organized team activities sessions for violating offseason rules.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh 'very optimistic' RB Breece Hall (ACL) will be ready Week 1

Jets coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday said Breece Hall (ACL) is looking strong at OTAs and that he's "very optimistic" the RB will be ready for Week 1.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says QB Sam Howell has 'taken the bull by the horns' this offseason

Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin details how second-year QB Sam Howell has stepped his game up this offseason with a chance at winning the starting role.

news

WR Tyler Boyd: Bengals 'one-upped' rival Chiefs in signing Orlando Brown Jr.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd reflected on the signing of former Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. "I loved it," Boyd said.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston: 'I know that I'm still a starting quarterback in this league'

Quarterback Jameis Winston signed a one-year contract with the Saints, but that doesn't mean he's resigned to be a backup for the rest of his career.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd focused on 2023 Super Bowl aspirations, not future contract talks: 'This is my home for now'

Heading into the final year of his contract with Cincinnati, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd spoke Tuesday about his desire to stay in the Queen City, his hopes that the Bengals will move beyond their recent heart-breaking playoff defeats this year and his personal regret from last year's loss to the Chiefs.

news

Dennis Allen: Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden attended recent Saints OTAs to aid offense with Derek Carr

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was present during New Orleans' organized team activities last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

news

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters Tuesday that he "would love" to see former teammate DeAndre Hopkins sign with Cleveland.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More