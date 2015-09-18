Around the NFL

Sanders: It felt good to get back to no-huddle offense

Published: Sep 18, 2015 at 01:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the game on the line Thursday night, Peyton Manning ran the no-huddle, shotgun offense leading an 80-yard, game-tying touchdown drive in the Denver Broncos' eventual 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scrapping the under-center snaps and inexplicable Manning bootlegs, the quarterback played his best football of the young season. Peyton looked comfortable, was able to set his feet and had more velocity on passes than any other point during the game.

Broncos' receiver Emmanuel Sanders told NFL Media's Deion Sanders following the victory that he hopes Denver incorporates more no-huddle into the offense moving forward.

"Honestly, that two minute drive he kind of turned into Peyton Manning. That's the offense that we are used to, that no-huddle offense, slinging the ball around. It felt good to get back to that," Sanders said. "That no-huddle offense is something beautiful. I know I love it, because I don't have to go back to the huddle ... I know Peyton likes it, too. We are going to keep trying critiquing this offense, keep getting better."

Following the contest, the coach said he might sprinkle more Manning-favorable series into the game plan, but sounded on the fence about scrapping the offense, even though it doesn't mesh with his veteran quarterback's traits.

"We're trying to help him, run the football better, do some things," Kubiak said via ESPN.com. "We also know what he's very comfortable doing. We're also trying to somehow find a meeting between the two; we think that would be good for our team. He took control, we got him in that environment, we struggled to run the ball but he continued to make plays ... if we can continue to get better around him he's going to be just fine; we've got to continue to get better around him."

Sanders pointed out that the Broncos are still trying to figure the offense and Kubiak is still learning where his personnel flourishes best -- especially after Demaryius Thomas missed time with a contract dispute and Sanders due to injury.

As for Peyton, Sanders believes we'll see more of the two-minute mojo Manning we got a glimpse of Thursday.

"I see a guy that's still got it, obviously in this league it's an every week you got to prove yourself," he said. "Peyton is one of those guys, he's being critiqued and criticized all the time. If he goes out and throws one touchdown pass, guys think that he's supposed to throw six touchdown passes and that's the level he's set himself at. But I'll tell you what, tonight proved that he's still got it, he still made all the throws."

During the no-huddle series, he did make all the throws. The other times, not so much.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

news

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman undergoing foot surgery, out for remainder of season

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be having surgery to address a Lisfranc injury and will be out for the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

news

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play vs. Eagles after deadline passes with no trade

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play against the Eagles tonight on "Thursday Night Football", NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at age of 72

Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Mississippi announced.

news

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.

news

RB Cam Akers expected to practice Thursday after Rams turned down trade offers

Running back Cam Akers is expected to return to practice with the Rams Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This comes after Akers was not traded by the Nov. 1 deadline, and indicates Akers and L.A. are trying to work things out.

news

Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'The first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE