Sanchez makes debut as Jets visit Texans

Published: Sep 08, 2009 at 12:08 PM

Last meeting
On Nov. 11, 2006, the Jets played a near flawless game, with just one penalty and not a single turnover, as they defeated the visiting Texans, 26-11.

Streaks
The Jets have won all three meetings against the Texans.

Keep your eye on ...
Rex Ryan's rebuilt Jets defense: Part of the reason for New York's collapse at the end of last season was its defense. The Jets gave up over 24 points a game in losing four of their last five contests. Enter new coach Rex Ryan. He brings in a proven attacking system from Baltimore, but it will be challenged against the Texans' explosive offense.

Matt Schaub's comfort level: Houston's quarterback has had some exceptional moments throughout his career, but he has been unable to stay healthy. He begins the season banged up with an ankle injury and coach Gary Kubiak has stopped short of saying he's going to start. If Schaub is unable to go, Rex Grossman would get the start.

Mark Sanchez's pro debut: The No. 5 overall pick in this past April's draft won the starting quarterback job over Kellen Clemens in the preseason. He has a chance to get off to a solid start as he faces a defense that was among the league's worst (29th overall) in the preseason.

Did you know?
Leon Washington had a Jets franchise record 2,337 combined yards in 2008. ... Schaub has won six straight home starts (6-0). ... Texans DE Mario Williams has the most sacks in the AFC over the past two seasons (26).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Bryce Young's debut highlights concerns for Panthers' offensive line 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young authored an abbreviated preseason debut, highlighting concerns about the team's offensive line more so than revealing anything about his potential.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return. 
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes 'remarkable' return to playing field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin﻿'s amazing comeback story added another uplifting chapter Saturday as the 25-year-old took part in NFL game action for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson bounces back from rough start in first preseason showing

﻿Anthony Richardson﻿'s got off to a wobbly start, but the No. 4 overall pick bounced back in his first preseason action, and in the first round of his QB competition with Gardner Minshew.