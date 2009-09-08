Sanchez makes debut as Jets visit Texans

Last meeting
On Nov. 11, 2006, the Jets played a near flawless game, with just one penalty and not a single turnover, as they defeated the visiting Texans, 26-11.
Keep your eye on ...
Rex Ryan's rebuilt Jets defense: Part of the reason for New York's collapse at the end of last season was its defense. The Jets gave up over 24 points a game in losing four of their last five contests. Enter new coach Rex Ryan. He brings in a proven attacking system from Baltimore, but it will be challenged against the Texans' explosive offense.
Matt Schaub's comfort level: Houston's quarterback has had some exceptional moments throughout his career, but he has been unable to stay healthy. He begins the season banged up with an ankle injury and coach Gary Kubiak has stopped short of saying he's going to start. If Schaub is unable to go, Rex Grossman would get the start.
Mark Sanchez's pro debut: The No. 5 overall pick in this past April's draft won the starting quarterback job over Kellen Clemens in the preseason. He has a chance to get off to a solid start as he faces a defense that was among the league's worst (29th overall) in the preseason.
Did you know?
Leon Washington had a Jets franchise record 2,337 combined yards in 2008. ... Schaub has won six straight home starts (6-0). ... Texans DE Mario Williams has the most sacks in the AFC over the past two seasons (26).