Sanchez expected to start, but Revis, Cromartie could sit for Jets

The New York Jets' starting quarterback was limited again Friday with a sore right shoulder, but he's set to start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. How long he will play in the regular-season finale remains to be seen.
Sanchez, officially listed as probable on the Jets' injury report, did mostly light work during the half-hour of practice the media are allowed to watch.
"We really never asked him to do much in practice today. We really didn't," Ryan said. "We were giving a lot of opportunities to (Mark) Brunell and Kellen Clemens. It's not like he did anything bad. We were just giving those other guys opportunities."
Sanchez was injured during the Jets' 22-17 win at Pittsburgh two weeks ago, but he performed well while playing most of that game with a sore shoulder. He was solid again last week in New York's 38-34 loss at Chicago, despite being limited in practice.
The Jets (10-5) already have wrapped up a playoff spot, so the game against the Bills (4-11) doesn't mean much -- other than a chance to reach 11 wins for just the fourth time in franchise history. Whether Sanchez plays a few series or a few quarters, Ryan already has said his starting quarterback won't be in the game at the end.
"He's just been doing good," Ryan said. "We wouldn't play him if we didn't think he was ready to go."
Starting cornerbacks Darrelle Revis (right hamstring) and Antonio Cromartie (groin) are questionable, and Ryan says it's possible neither will play. That means rookie Kyle Wilson, Drew Coleman, Marquice Cole and Isaiah Trufant, the former United Football League Defensive Player of the Year, could see increased playing time Sunday.
"If there's a chance that (Revis and Cromartie) are not feeling better with their hamstring and groin, then it would make more sense that we have them healthy for the playoffs," Ryan said. "I'm not ruling them out, but we'll see how it goes."
Right tackle Damien Woody (right knee) and safety James Ihedigbo (right knee) have been ruled out. Safety Eric Smith (concussion) is doubtful, and defensive linemen Shaun Ellis (back), Sione Pouha (back) and Trevor Pryce (hip) are questionable.
