San Francisco police arrest 25 people after Super Bowl loss

Published: Feb 03, 2013 at 08:23 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police said 25 people were arrested for public intoxication after the 49erslost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Super Bowl XLVII.

That was a preliminary count. A final count would not be available until Monday.

In San Francisco's Mission Hill district, fans stumbled dejectedly into the streets after their team's loss.

"Damn, that's all I have to say," said Niners fan David Mejia, 32.

Dozens of police officers and sheriff's deputies -- in patrol cars and on foot, motorcycle, and horseback -- fanned out on both sides of the country to watch for signs of trouble, but neither city reported any serious problems.

The streets in the Golden Gate city were relatively calm, unlike after the San Francisco Giants' World Series victory in late October, when a city bus was set ablaze, cars were overturned and bonfires erupted in trash containers and on the streets. About three dozen people were arrested following that victory.

"Citywide, everything seemed to be pretty good" Sunday night, Officer Carlos Manfredi said. "We did have a couple of flare-ups in the Mission District, but otherwise everyone seemed to be behaving themselves."

Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement that "although they did not come up with a win, our city is proud of our red & gold hometown team."

