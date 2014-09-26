San Francisco 49ers have second-half blues; 10 things to watch

2) A tough matchup for the Cowboys' D. Dallas cornerback Morris Claibornestormed out of the team facility on Tuesday after being demoted, but the league's 21st-ranked defense still needs him, because despite their 1-2 record, the New Orleans Saints still have one of the NFL's best offenses. They've scored on 46.4 percent of their drives (13 of 28), which is the best mark in the NFL, and have converted on 24 of 39 third downs, which is also tops. Saints quarterback Drew Brees has struggled away from the Superdome, posting 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his past eight road games, but historically, he has had no trouble with the Cowboys. Since joining the Saints, Brees has recorded 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions and an average of 374.4 passing yards vs. Dallas.