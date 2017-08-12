 Skip to main content
Advertising

Sammy Watkins wants to 'be that home-run guy'

Published: Aug 12, 2017 at 01:18 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Sammy Watkins made his first appearance as a member of the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, but not in L.A.'s preseason opener against the Cowboys. After all, he doesn't know the playbook.

As Watkins put it to reporters before the game on how he would fit with his new team, "I haven't figured that out. I don't even know the plays right now, so I'm just willing to do anything, wherever they put me at, X, Y, Z. I'm just trying to fill in the void and help this team win."

The former first-round pick was traded from the Buffalo Bills on Friday just one day after the team's first preseason game. Watkins joins former Bills teammate Robert Woods in Los Angeles, where, he said Saturday, he feels comfortable being the vertical threat the Rams have lacked in recent years.

"Most definitely. I just feel like that's in my game," Watkins said, per the Los Angeles Times' Lindsey Thiry. "I can be that home-run guy and I'm just here to help. Honestly, I think they've got what they need as far as Robert Woods and Tavon [Austin] and the guys they drafted. I'm just here to add to that and just come here to have fun and win some games."

Watkins' impact in the short-term should be immediate. The addition of a much-needed big-play wideout opens up first-year coach Sean McVay's offense that much more, helping replicate what he had in Washington last season. McVay intimated as much Friday.

But when it comes to Watkins' future with his new organization -- his rookie deal expires at the end of the season -- there are fewer expectations.

On his contract situation, Watkins said, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, "If I play like I should, I'll get what I deserve."

We'll see next week how McVay and the Rams utilize Watkins in practice, alongside Woods, Austin and rookie Cooper Kupp. Until then, Los Angeles' newest acquisition should be nose deep in his playbook.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Will Brock Bowers be a top-five tight end at the NFL level in the near future? Bucky Brooks digs into the 2024 NFL Draft class to find All-Pro and Pro Bowl caliber prospects, along with five he sees as overachievers.