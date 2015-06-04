Sammy Watkins waits on Bills' sidelines, rehabbing hip

Because Rex Ryan is in town, the Billsare talking up their playoff chances. It's what a Ryan team does; load up on big-name talent, imagine that no one in the world can beat them and so on.
But lost in the shuffle -- a fairly significant shuffle that has included LeSean McCoy's back and forth with Chip Kelly and Ryan's bout with Jace Amaro -- is the fact that we don't know much about the health of No. 1 wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is coming back from offseason hip surgery.
He says he'll be back soon but can't define soon. He lines up for routes during OTAs but does not run them.
"Mentally, I've got to get my reps," Watkins said Wednesday, via The Buffalo News. "I'm behind. I'm not there every day with the guys running routes. So, mentally, I've got to watch the defense, the coverages, watch how things move because I'm going to be coming back soon. And everything's got to be fast and I've got to pick it up."
While the general consensus is that Watkins will be back for training camp, Ryan and Co. will be anxiously waiting to see him turn it loose for the first time.
Despite the rise in medical science, there is still an overwhelming fear that accompanies speed-oriented wide receivers when they're coming off an injury like this. The Giants were touch-and-go for an entire offseason with Odell Beckham before finally getting him on the field in Week 4.
Then, and only then, will the Bills be able to truly start the engine on their playoff talks. Watkins is one of the most intelligent receivers in football and can ignite Buffalo's quarterbackless offense alongside Percy Harvin.
But they need to make sure he's fully healthy first.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.