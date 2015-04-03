Sammy Watkins recovering from offseason hip surgery

The Bills' star wide receiver underwent hip surgery some time before the Super Bowl, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The operation served to correct an injury the fourth-overall selection sustained in a late-season contest against the Browns.
Watkins played in all 16 games during his rookie season, though his numbers underwent a noticeable dip through the final three games of the season in which he caught just seven passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.
Per Rapoport, Watkins' recovery is not supposed to eat into the regular season.
The next step for the Bills, of course, is seeing whether or not Watkins will be healthy enough to contribute to the team's offseason program. The team's voluntary workouts begin April 28.
No timetable on the injury was provided.
With any hip surgery, it might take some time for the dynamic wideout to return to form.
Rex Ryan hopes it isn't too long. Watkins needs to learn a new system and get used to three different quarterbacks, all of whom could possibly earn significant playing time this year.
