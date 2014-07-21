Sammy Watkins draws early praise from EJ Manuel

We're less than two weeks away from the Hall of Fame Game, kicking off the start of preseason action. As such, the Buffalo Bills got a head start on training camp and the early focus is on the team's young and intriguing receiving corps.
That focus falls first and foremost upon Sammy Watkins. The No. 4 overall pick arrives at Bills camp with the weight of expectation on his shoulders. So far, he's performed well and is earning rave reviews from his teammates -- notably quarterback EJ Manuel. Look for the Bills to get their rookie the ball in all sorts of different ways, but fantasy owners shouldn't get too excited. Even the best rookies at the position struggle to land within the top 10 at their position. Watkins might turn out to be great, but don't expect that greatness to show right away.
While Watkins will undoubtedly be the most talked about name among Bills receives in 2014, he has plenty of company -- including veteran Mike Williams. Williams joined the team via a trade after a tumultuous end to his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the veteran isn't a lock to make the team, he says he's healthy and has spent the offseason making sure he's in the best shape possible. Until it's certain he makes the season opening roster, it's hard to seriously consider drafting Williams. But he has a proven ability to make plays and could be hard to completely overlook if he is indeed in Buffalo's plans this season.
David Wilson cleared for camp
It's been a long time coming, but all systems are go for David Wilson. The Giants running back recently tweeted that he has been "cleared for everything" just in time for the start of training camp.
It's been a long road for Wilson, who played just five games last season before missing the remainder of the season with a serious neck injury. Things have changed in New York's backfield since the last time Wilson took a competitive carry. Gone is Andre Brown (Texans), who led teh team with 139 carries last season. In Brown's place is Rashad Jennings, who is expected to be Big Blue's workhorse this season.
Wilson showed flashes of being a playmaker as a rookie, but never had a true chance to prove it in his second season. The Giants are likely to be cautious with Wilson after such a severe injury, but if he can get back to where he was before the trauma, the young runner has plenty of flex appeal for what could be a bargain draft price.
Quick outs
» Rob Gronkowski says he plans on "playing the whole season this year." Just like every other player in the National Football League. If wishing could make it so, Gronk wouldn't have ended up as one of our top 10 risks for 2014. It's very simple for fantasy owners. When Gronkowski is healthy, few at the tight end position can match him. But if you decided to take the chance on him in your fantasy draft, make sure you also select a capable backup.
» After years of searching for some consistency in the offensive backfield, the Green Bay Packers might have finally settled things down. According to one NFL personnel man, the Packers running back corps is "the best it's ever looked." With a trio of Eddie Lacy, James Starks and DuJuan Harris, it's hard to argue. All three of those rushers have shown an ability to be productive players when given a chance. Never fear, the threat of a running back committee coming to Green Bay seems remote. As long as Lacy is healthy, he's going to be the workhorse for head coach Mike McCarthy and company.
» Nick Foles was the toast of fantasy football last season after coming from relative obscurity to become one of the top players at his position. He did it, in large part, by taking care of the football. Last season, Foles threw 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions -- but Foles admits he's not sure he can duplicate the feat in 2014. We would agree with him. Setting a record for the best single-season touchdown-to-interception ratio isn't something you do every season. It's a big reason to beware of expecting too much from Foles this season. In Chip Kelly's offense, there's a chance Foles could finish in the top 10 among fantasy quarterbacks, but it might be foolish to expect a repeat of last year.
» The Panthers are expecting a lot from Cam Newton this season. The quarterback will have more responsibility at the line of scrimmage and he'll be breaking in a brand new corps of receivers. If Carolina is going to make hay on offense, it will be largely thanks to Newton. Which makes it concerning to read reports of the signal-caller's mobility still being limited four months after ankle surgery. With camp set to open, there's still a little time for Newton to get back into game shape. But if he can't run and cut as he has in the past, it will not only affect the Panthers, but plenty of fantasy rosters as well.
» Sebastian Janikowski had an uncharacteristically poor season in 2013, leaving many to wonder if the 14-year veteran was on the decline. Yet entering Season 15, Janikowski says he's as good as he's ever been. The veteran kicker acknowledged that he's building a stronger rapport with Raiders punter and holder Marquette King, something that may have led to some of Seabass' struggles last year. If Janikowski can straighten things out, he could once again sniff the top 10 among fantasy kickers.