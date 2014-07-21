Sammy Watkins draws early praise from EJ Manuel

» The Panthers are expecting a lot from Cam Newton this season. The quarterback will have more responsibility at the line of scrimmage and he'll be breaking in a brand new corps of receivers. If Carolina is going to make hay on offense, it will be largely thanks to Newton. Which makes it concerning to read reports of the signal-caller's mobility still being limited four months after ankle surgery. With camp set to open, there's still a little time for Newton to get back into game shape. But if he can't run and cut as he has in the past, it will not only affect the Panthers, but plenty of fantasy rosters as well.