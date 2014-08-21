Sammy Watkins among injured players to monitor

» The Detroit Lions have a new offensive coordinator this season in Joe Lombardi which leaves plenty of people wondering exactly what the offense will look like this season. One of those people is Calvin Johnson. Yep. Megatron says he's "as curious as anybody else" as to what his role will be. While it's a eyebrow-raising statement, we'd be more concerned if it was anyone other than Johnson. As the NFL's (and fantasy's) preeminent receiver, Johnson will see plenty of targets regardless of the offensive scheme. What it means for everyone else remains to be seen.