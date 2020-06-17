Darnold, Saquon among NFLers working out together at UCLA

Football worlds are colliding in an unprecedented time in which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forces the planet's best to find alternative ways to improve. For Darnold, that includes stepping foot on his collegiate rival's campus to throw to his crosstown rival's star running back. It wasn't just those two working out, though: Washington quarterback Kyle Allen was also part of the workout, as was Allen's former Carolina teammate Christian McCaffrey and former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer, who now trains signal-callers.

Darnold, an Orange County native, and Allen, a Scottsdale, Arizona, native, have spent a good amount of their offseason in Southern California. Earlier this offseason, they were training alongside Bills quarterback Josh Allen while under Palmer's direction, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Darnold also organized workouts with his Jets teammates in the Miami area earlier this month.