Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 12:21 PM

Darnold, Saquon among NFLers working out together at UCLA

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

NFL teams haven't been able to gather for on-field work, but the NFL's aspiring players have met to get some reps in.

This week's congregation might make some New York-based and Los Angeles-based fans want to take a shower.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano tweeted a video of New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throwing to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley during a workout in Southern California. The exact location of the pass thrown by the former USC star: UCLA's Intramural Field.

Football worlds are colliding in an unprecedented time in which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forces the planet's best to find alternative ways to improve. For Darnold, that includes stepping foot on his collegiate rival's campus to throw to his crosstown rival's star running back. It wasn't just those two working out, though: Washington quarterback Kyle Allen was also part of the workout, as was Allen's former Carolina teammate Christian McCaffrey and former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer, who now trains signal-callers.

Darnold, an Orange County native, and Allen, a Scottsdale, Arizona, native, have spent a good amount of their offseason in Southern California. Earlier this offseason, they were training alongside Bills quarterback Josh Allen while under Palmer's direction, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Darnold also organized workouts with his Jets teammates in the Miami area earlier this month.

We don't get to see Jets and Giants on the same field except for their annual preseason affair -- known by some as the Snoopy Bowl -- and their in-season meeting that happens as often as a leap year. We saw one of each Wednesday, thanks to the wonders of the internet and as a result of the strangest of offseasons.

