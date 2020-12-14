Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I love it' in New York, but know decision on future isn't up to me

Sam Darnold﻿'s future in New York is very much up in the air with three games left to play.

The Jets remain winless at 0-13, with their most recent loss coming Sunday in a 40-3 bludgeoning at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold completed 14 of 26 passes for 132 yards in an otherwise lifeless offensive performance from the Jets, which has become common in 2020.

New York is likely to pick in the top two spots in the upcoming draft, putting them in line to select from the class' top quarterbacks. Whether it's Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields or someone else, it seems as if the franchise is poised to take its next stab at finding THE GUY under center, meaning Darnold would be on his way out. He's not exactly thrilled about the possibility.

"I love it here," Darnold said Monday, via The Associated Press' Dennis Waszak Jr. "I love the people here. I love living here. I've always said it, that I want to be a Jet for life. But again that decision isn't up to me."

The decision is instead up to general manager Joe Douglas, who has undertaken the difficult task of remaking the Jets into a winner. He wasn't around when New York took Darnold with the third-overall pick in the 2018 draft, and even if he was, it's likely he'd have made the same decision. After the Browns surprised many in taking ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ with the No. 1 pick, Darnold was seen as the best remaining quarterback available, and the Jets were happy to grab him.

He hasn't lived up to such expectations, though, with blame due for more than just the former USC star. New York has twice attempted to rebuild its offensive line during Darnold's career, fired former GM Mike Maccagnan and replaced him with Douglas, and has also proceeded with two different head coaches -- Todd Bowles in 2018, and Adam Gase since -- in Darnold's three professional seasons.

What's followed has been a run of mediocrity, with Darnold struggling to stay healthy while also playing with a rotating cast of teammates around him. He's never been able to find solid football because of health and seemingly constant organizational change, and the next big change might include him finding a new place to play.