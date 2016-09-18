Around the NFL

Sam Bradford will start for Vikings vs. Packers

Published: Sep 18, 2016 at 01:30 AM

The Vikings' not-so-secret starting quarterback has been revealed.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Sam Bradford will start for Minnesota against the division-rival Packers on Sunday. Bradford, who came to the team via blockbuster trade just before the start of the season, sat during the team's Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Shaun Hill completed 18 of 33 passes for 236 yards in one relief stint.

Though coach Mike Zimmer tried to keep his decision under wraps all week -- he tried, and failed similarly a week before -- this was always going to be the plan. The Vikings did not trade a first and conditional mid-round pick for Bradford to watch him sit during the opening of the team's billion-dollar stadium on Sunday Night Football.

The 28-year-old Bradford is 25-37-1 as a starter throughout his career. The optimistic Vikings fan is banking on the former No. 1 overall pick building off his strong season-ending performance with the Eagles a year ago. Bradford nay sayers will point to the fact that he has never truly looked comfortable in any system, even if the rapid changes in terminology and philosophy might have contributed to his current situation.

Luckily for Bradford, this is the best team talent-wise he's ever played on. An instant run game already in place, all Bradford has to do is put enough pressure on opposing defenses to take a few defenders out of the box. Even Hill was relatively successful in doing so against the Titans in the second half last week.

As we wrote a week ago, Zimmer's defense is good enough to validate the trade week in and week out. If Bradford can play slightly above replacement level this season, the Vikings could be looking at yet another division title.

The Packers will provide an excellent litmus test on Sunday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jaguars to interview Alabama OC Bill O'Brien for HC vacancy next week

Add former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to the extensive list of potential hires for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy. The club plans to interview O'Brien, now the OC at Alabama, next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Kevin Byard says Titans seek No. 1 seed, 'revenge' vs. Texans: 'We know what's at stake'

With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Safety ﻿Kevin Byard﻿ earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for the Titans.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt aware of historic opportunity ahead of him Sunday: 'I only get one chance at this'

In 2020, it appeared as if T.J. Watt would take home the Defensive Player of the Year award his older brother, J.J., has won three times. Then, Aaron Donald swooped in to take the award for the third time in his career. This time around, there might not be room for Donald to steal Watt's shine.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater not planning to retire after season-ending concussion

Two concussions punctuated ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s season, but as far as he's concerned, they won't be the period on the end of his career. The Broncos QB is undeterred by what has been a trying seventh pro season, and intends to be back in 2022, be it in Denver or elsewhere.
news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes '100 percent' of blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers

New York was in line to pull off quite an upset on Sunday at MetLife Stadium and had the defending Super Bowl champions on the ropes. The Jets might have been able to take it the full distance if their offensive play-caller had communicated better.
news

What to watch for in Saturday Week 18 doubleheader: Chiefs at Broncos; Cowboys at Eagles

A Week 18 doubleheader begins with the Chiefs facing the host Broncos and is followed by the Cowboys taking on the Eagles. 
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a special tribute in honor of their most iconic coach.
news

Bears place QB Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 18 game vs. Vikings

Justin Fields' rookie season might be finished. The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced.
news

Buccaneers release receiver Antonio Brown following sideline incident in game vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, less than 24 hours after he posted a lengthy statement stating he intends to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle and that the Bucs have engaged in an "ongoing cover-up" surrounding the events of last week's game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW