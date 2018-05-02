Around the NFL

Sam Bradford will 'be an open book' for Josh Rosen

Published: May 02, 2018 at 02:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Sam Bradford's replacement in the first-round last week, trading up to grab former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite the potentially uncomfortable dichotomy, there will be no animosity in the Cardinals' quarterback room this summer. Bradford already offered to aid the man who was selected to take his job.

In an excerpt of the Cardinals' "Flight Plan" series, which airs Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website relayed the text message Bradford sent Rosen on Friday before the rookie's introductory press conference.

"He said, 'Josh, what's up, man? Welcome to Arizona," Rosen said reading the text. "'Just wanted to let you know that I look forward to playing with you. I'll be an open book, so if you ever need anything or have any questions, feel free to ask. Hope all is well.'"

While it's not a shock that a veteran that's traveled Bradford's path would offer his support to a young signal-caller, the veteran's overt willingness to offer aid to Rosen provides context for which to view the Cardinals' quarterback room this offseason. Although Rosen enters as the most NFL-ready rookie quarterback, having someone like Bradford be an "open book" to an infantile passer could become invaluable for the future of the franchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeAndre Hopkins' injury doesn't have Larry Fitzgerald considering return: 'Nothing's changed on that front'

Little has materalized on the "Larry Fitzgerald NFL return" front since the offseason. And the veteran free agent, whose spent his whole career with the Cardinals, intends to keep that way despite the injury to DeAndre Hopkins.
news

Tom Brady: NFL should take hits on WRs' knees 'out of the game of football'

Buccaneers' star receiver Chris Godwin's season ended following a low, legal hit in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, leading to a torn ACL. Tom Brady, during his Let's Go! podcast this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, argued for eliminating hits to the knees of defenseless receivers.
news

Bears' Robert Quinn: Referees 'controlling the game a little too much' in loss to Vikings

Robert Quinn took issue with the officiating in Monday night's home loss to the Minnesota Vikings with the Bears being flagged a game-high nine times.
news

Derek Carr to Raiders defense after his late INT vs. Browns: 'I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back'

Derek Carr promised his team a win if the defense can get the ball back after late interception. The Raiders QB proceeded to deliver with a game-winning drive. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett plays through loss with injured groin: 'I'm gonna go out there until I can't'

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was clutching at his groin during the second half of the Browns' eventual 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but never left and was adamant that he doesn't expect to miss time going forward. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Vikings, Raiders wins on Monday 

The Raiders began Monday with a nail-biting win over the Browns, while the Vikings concluded a double dip with a victory over the rival Bears. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league transaction wire. 
news

Wired video shows John Harbaugh's process for two-point call vs. Packers

A special video released Monday by the Ravens' media team showed the process that led to John Harbaugh's decision to go for two late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon, along with offensive tackle Matt Nelson. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl roster: Browns, Raiders, Vikings, Bears players revealed

The complete roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be revealed Wednesday during an 8 p.m. special on NFL Network, but a number of notable names have been announced to the public ahead of the main reveal.
news

Giants place QB Daniel Jones (neck) on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season

Big Blue's starting quarterback won't return this season. The Giants announced Monday that they are placing quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season.
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW