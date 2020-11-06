Around the NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas questionable vs. Buccaneers; Brees, Kamara off injury report

Published: Nov 06, 2020 at 04:42 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Will Michael Thomas make his long-awaited return Sunday to the playing field? As of Friday, it remains a question.

The All-Pro wide receiver is listed as questionable for the Saints' Week 9 matchup with the Buccaneers. Two players whose status is clearer are quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ (right shoulder) and running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ (foot), as they were removed from the team's injury report. Their participation will be especially welcomed in an NFC South showdown with Tampa Bay.

Still, coach Sean Payton wasn't tipping any cards when asked before the report was released whether Thomas or Brees would play.

"We'll see," Payton told reporters. "I thought we had a good week of preparation. And we'll wait 'til gameday."

Thomas, of course, has been waiting for gameday for about eight weeks to get back in a game. He was originally sidelined by an ankle injury in Week 1 before sustaining a hamstring injury in late October. In-between injuries, New Orleans suspended him for a game for fighting a teammate. He finally returned to practice last week and might be ready to play this weekend.

We'll have our final answer Sunday night.

